Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5,879.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,879 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9,012.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,189,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,630 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $13,839,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,000 after acquiring an additional 282,975 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 375,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 265,842 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

