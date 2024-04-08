Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $344,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Shares of RNP stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

