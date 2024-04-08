Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

EMR stock opened at $114.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.91 and its 200-day moving average is $97.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $114.93.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

