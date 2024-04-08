Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $437,000 Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,897 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of M. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,577 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Macy’s by 260.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,577,000 after buying an additional 1,841,432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Macy’s by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter worth about $8,025,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 20.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 565,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $270,544.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,581.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $69,702.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $270,544.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,581.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M opened at $18.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 2.15. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 186.49%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

