Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $533,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1,239.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 75,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $295.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.32. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $295.45. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.08.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

