Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Foundation Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after buying an additional 36,187 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 111,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,713 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $183.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

