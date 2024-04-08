Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,774,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 205,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 125,801 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 180,525 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 622,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 108,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $99,934.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PCT

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

PCT stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.