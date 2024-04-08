Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $362,000 in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 654,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,851,000 after acquiring an additional 53,964 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,002,000 after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 133,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

ONEY stock opened at $107.32 on Monday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.32. The stock has a market cap of $825.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

