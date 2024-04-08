Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $592,000 in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,798,000.

Shares of CGBL stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47.

