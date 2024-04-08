Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $632,000 Investment in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Enviri as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enviri Stock Performance
NYSE:NVRI opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. Enviri Co. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $10.01.
Enviri Profile
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
