Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $632,000 Investment in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Enviri as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Enviri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Enviri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviri Stock Performance

NYSE:NVRI opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. Enviri Co. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

Enviri Profile

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enviri Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

