Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $8,071,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 21,025.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,697 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CMI opened at $300.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $301.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.99 and a 200-day moving average of $243.89.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

