Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 13,207 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vale by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334,786 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in Vale by 162.4% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,761,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660,917 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,783,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vale by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

Vale Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $11.80 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.3182 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.48%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

