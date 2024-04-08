Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 21 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 40,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,247,000 after buying an additional 64,407 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $520.99 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $510.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.68. The company has a market cap of $403.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

