Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 232 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 568.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Republic Services by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.17.

Republic Services stock opened at $188.40 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.81 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.82 and its 200-day moving average is $166.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

