Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 2,936 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in X. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 4,057.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 747,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after purchasing an additional 729,574 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Stock Up 0.3 %

United States Steel stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.01. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.20.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

X has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

