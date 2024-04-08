Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 310 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $99.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.42 and a 200-day moving average of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

