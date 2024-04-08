Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 361 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $328,936,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Corteva by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,106 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Corteva by 283.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,768 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $56.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.99.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

