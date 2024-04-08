Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 51 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,117.56 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $855.88 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,084.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $998.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,090.76.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

