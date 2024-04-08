Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 545 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $142.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.