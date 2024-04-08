Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 570 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE DAL opened at $46.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.