Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 598 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,404,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,737,000 after purchasing an additional 101,633 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,438,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,563,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,618,000 after purchasing an additional 152,184 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,400 over the last 90 days. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $75.47 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

