Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 8,178 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

Fortinet stock opened at $70.91 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

