Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $490,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $91.16 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.06.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2827 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.