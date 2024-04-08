Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Raised by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Visa Price Performance
Shares of Visa stock opened at $277.14 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
