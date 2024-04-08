Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.5% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $277.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.39. The company has a market capitalization of $508.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

