Welch Group LLC Sells 1,290 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Welch Group LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 703 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

Shares of NVDA opened at $880.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.20 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $806.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $594.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,226 shares of company stock worth $71,759,148. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

