Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after buying an additional 8,644,054 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,821,000 after buying an additional 2,559,321 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,251,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,364,000 after acquiring an additional 162,592 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,873,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,504,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,414,000 after buying an additional 583,318 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $53.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average of $58.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.