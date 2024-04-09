1,378 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPM opened at $198.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $571.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.22 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.