2,482 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,482 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Up 0.3 %

ACM opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $98.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 217.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AECOM

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.