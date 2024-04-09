A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stake Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 393.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $89.96. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average of $78.09.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $5,092,403.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,929.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,072.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,403.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,929.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

