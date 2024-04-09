AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Holdings Reduced by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AECOM were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in AECOM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in AECOM by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in AECOM by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AECOM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in AECOM by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $98.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.96.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACM. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

