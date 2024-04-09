Allworth Financial LP Buys 191 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $268.58 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.25.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,017 shares of company stock worth $38,296,687 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

