Allworth Financial LP Has $648,000 Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

CTRA opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.33.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.