Allworth Financial LP Has $966,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Nomura cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UBER opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

