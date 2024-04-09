Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,627 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,469,185,000 after buying an additional 1,493,704 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,200,000 after buying an additional 125,746 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,487,625,000 after buying an additional 674,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $90.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.45.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

