Allworth Financial LP Sells 5,110 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

