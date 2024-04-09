Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 115,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $156.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.27 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

