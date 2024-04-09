Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University increased its stake in Alphabet by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 31,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,355,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.39.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $154.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $155.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.