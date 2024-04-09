Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 49,673 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 9.0% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,874,846. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $185.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.30 and its 200-day moving average is $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $187.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

