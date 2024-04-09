Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.4% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $185.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.30 and its 200 day moving average is $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $187.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.