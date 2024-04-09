Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,038,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,403,000 after purchasing an additional 109,406 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,687,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,613,000 after buying an additional 2,022,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,962,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,425,000 after acquiring an additional 184,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $102,351,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at $91,656,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,309,698.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509 in the last ninety days. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.01 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

