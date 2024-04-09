Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 984.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATO opened at $116.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average is $113.22. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.11%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

