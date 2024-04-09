Arizona State Retirement System Has $4.95 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 39.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ENPH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

