Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 207 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,894 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in First Solar by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after acquiring an additional 333,496 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,549,000 after acquiring an additional 279,424 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in First Solar by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total transaction of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $179.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.95. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

