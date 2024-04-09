Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 54 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Reliance during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Reliance by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Reliance by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RS. KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

RS stock opened at $336.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

