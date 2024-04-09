Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $75.63 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.53.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MKC

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.