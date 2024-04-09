Arizona State Retirement System Sells 585 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Textron alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 406,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Textron by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Textron by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of Textron stock opened at $96.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average of $82.46. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXT

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.