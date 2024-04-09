Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,646 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 211.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,741,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHYG stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $41.78. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $42.67.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.