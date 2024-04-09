Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

