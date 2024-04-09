Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 110,422 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 92.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,422 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $37.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

